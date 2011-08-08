SANTIAGO Aug 8 Chile's central bank said on Monday it would maintain the pace of a $12 billion foreign exchange intervention program for 2011 aimed at taming the strong peso CLP=CL and would continue to buy $50 million of U.S. currency daily between Aug. 9 and Sept. 8.

The peso, which weakened sharply after the intervention began in early January, has surged in recent months and is trading near three-year highs, boosted by a weak dollar abroad and strong prices for the country's main export, copper.

Authorities have ruled out imposing capital controls. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)