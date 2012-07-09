SANTIAGO, July 9 Chilean construction firm
Echeverria Izquierdo said on Monday it aims to raise some $100
million by listing up to 25 percent of its equity on the
Santiago Stock Exchange, amid a recent renewed interest in local
initial public offerings.
The investor road show, which started on Monday, will run
through to the first days of August, and shares are expected to
start trading on the local bourse in August.
"The objective is to continue expanding the firm's presence
in highly specialized and value-added niches, such as mining,
wood pulp and energy. We're also looking to boost and strengthen
our presence in Latin America," the company's corporate general
manager, Cristian Saitua, said in a statement.
Echeverria Izquierdo is one of Chile's five largest
construction firms. It also has operations in Peru, Colombia,
Brazil and Argentina.
Local brokerage IM Trust is acting as book runner for the
deal.
Chilean construction firm Ingevec raised nearly $26
million in the Santiago Stock Exchange's only IPO so far this
year. Agro-industrial company Hortifrut is slated to make its
debut on the local bourse on Thursday.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler)