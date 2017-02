SANTIAGO May 30 Chile's unemployment rate for the February-April period fell slightly to 6.5 percent, led by the manufacturing sector, public administration and teaching, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

The median estimate of 10 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would edge up slightly to 6.7 percent. The jobless rate was 6.6 percent in the January-March period. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by James Dalgleish)