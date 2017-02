SANTIAGO, June 29 Chile's jobless rate for the March to May period rose slightly to 6.7 percent, in line with expectations, led by a decline in agricultural jobs as the southern hemisphere exits its summer, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The median estimate of nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would edge up slightly to 6.7 percent.

The unemployment rate for the February-April period was 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by James Dalgleish)