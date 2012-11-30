SANTIAGO Nov 30 Chile's jobless rate for the August to October period rose to 6.6 percent as the work force grew faster than the increase in employment, following a July to September unemployment rate of 6.5 percent,the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The unemployment rate was forecast to have dropped to 6.4 percent, according to the median response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.

Chile's jobless rate for the August to October period last year was 7.2 percent.