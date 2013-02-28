SANTIAGO Feb 28 Chile's jobless rate for November to January inched down to 6.0 percent due to increased employment in farming, hotels and restaurants during the southern hemisphere summer, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate was forecast to have remained at 6.1 percent, the near six-year low it hit in the last quarter of 2012, according to the median response of 11 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.

The rate for November 2011 to January 2012 was 6.6 percent.

With Chile's economy running near full employment, domestic demand booming and firm investments fueling economic growth, Chile's central bank has kept its key interest rate on hold since a surprise cut in January 2012.