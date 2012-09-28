SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Chile's jobless rate for the
June to August period fell to 6.4 percent on jobs in public
administration and defense, teaching and mining, easing from the
May to July rate of 6.5 percent, the National Statistics
Institute said on Friday.
The jobless rate is the lowest since December to February's
6.4 percent rate.
The unemployment rate was forecast to have
remained unchanged at 6.5 percent, according to the median
response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
A low unemployment rate, brisk domestic demand and strong
economic activity, weighed against a threatening global
backdrop, are seen pressuring the bank to keep its key interest
rate at 5.0 percent in the near future.
The world No.1 copper producer's small, export-dependent
economy has so far resisted euro zone debt woes and slowing
Chinese demand better than previously forecast.
Chilean manufacturing production rose a
seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent in August from July and rose a
larger-than-forecast 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the
government also said on Friday.
Chile's jobless rate for the June-August period last year
was 7.4 percent.