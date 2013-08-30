SANTIAGO Aug 30 Chile's jobless rate sank to a
lower-than-expected 5.7 percent in May to July, a sign the
economy of the top copper exporter is weathering the storm
battering emerging economies.
The drop in unemployment from 6.2 percent in
April to June was due to stronger employment in teaching,
manufacturing and retail, the government said on Friday.
The figure compares with a forecast of 6.3 percent in a
Reuters poll and also is significantly below the 6.5 percent
rate of a year ago.
It is the lowest figure since Chile's statistics institute
changed its methodology in Jan-Mar 2010.
The news may help President Sebastian Pinera's government,
whose right-wing coalition is expected to lose badly in
November's presidential election, or lead to a December
run-off.
It also adds to evidence that despite some global
macroeconomic headwinds, Chile's economy is faring better than
many in the region, bolstered by brisk copper demand from top
trade partner China and robust domestic demand.
In recent years, its relatively strong employment has made
Chile a magnet for immigrants from recession-hit Europe.
And although growth slowed to 4.1 percent in the second
quarter, on Thursday data on manufacturing and consumer demand
for July also beat estimates.
The economic reports reduce the odds of an interest rate cut
in the imminent future.
"In light of the labor market's tightness and the dynamism
of (industrial and more) activity and especially of consumption,
the likelihood of a rate cut has significantly diminished,"
brokerage Credicorp Capital said in a note to clients.
Before the recent run of positive data, traders had been
expecting the bank to hold its key benchmark interest rate
steady at 5 percent in September and then cut within the next
three months.