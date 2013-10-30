SANTIAGO Oct 30 Chile's jobless rate
for the July to September period remained steady at
a multi-year low of 5.7 percent, as expected, the government
said on Wednesday.
Increased employment in the manufacturing and real estate
industries offset a decrease in the agriculture and construction
sectors, the INE statistics agency reported.
Unemployment has never dipped below 5.7 percent since
Chile's statistics institute changed its methodology in
January-March 2010.
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said later on Wednesday the
figure is the lowest rate in at least three decades for the
July-September period, calling it "excellent news."
"I think we're close to full employment," Larrain said.
While unemployment has fallen steeply, experts say high
income inequality, low salaries and underemployment remain
significant problems in the Andean country.
"It's hard to think the unemployment rate can fall further,
perhaps there can be a marginal downward effect if seasonal
factors dominate," Larrain added.
Agricultural employment typically picks up as the Southern
Hemisphere's summer rolls in, but slowing economic growth in
Chile will likely dampen the effect.
Chile's economy has grown robustly under outgoing president
Sebastian Pinera, in part due to strong prices for top export
copper, but growth is easing as a weakening global economy takes
its toll on the open, export-dependent nation.
The central bank unexpectedly cut rates to 4.75 percent
earlier this month to stimulate economic growth, and more
reductions are eyed.
The weakened right-wing coalition's candidate is expected to
fare poorly in next month's presidential election.