SANTIAGO, March 8 Chile's Supreme Court has
upheld a ruling that declared it illegal to dismiss workers for
striking outside of a formal collective bargaining process, a
decision that could have ramifications for future labor
disputes.
The ruling is potentially significant for mining companies
in the world's top copper exporter, which in the past have
dismissed and replaced workers after unauthorized strikes
without legal repercussions.
It comes at a time when businesses are already girding for
increased costs due to a wide-sweeping labor reform making its
way through Congress, set to give unions more power.
In the decision late Monday, the Supreme Court affirmed the
judgment of a lower appellate bench that had overturned the
dismissal of two call center workers after they led their
colleagues in a walk-off.
"If striking is a fundamental right, then the business
measures that limit it, like replacing striking workers...must
be seen as schemes that should be eliminated," the appeals court
said in its original October ruling.
One of the most hotly debated aspects of the upcoming labor
reform legislation is a provision that would make replacing
striking workers more difficult. The bill is opposed by business
leaders and the right-wing opposition, and centrist members of
the governing coalition have balked at key aspects, repeatedly
delaying its passage.
Multiple sections of the bill are expected to face a legal
challenge from a tribunal that rules on the constitutionality of
pending legislation, lawyers say.
