SANTIAGO Aug 9 Chile's labor department has
blacklisted Starbucks and Wal-Mart local units
over labor practices, preventing them from bidding to supply
local government offices for two years, a department official
said.
The blacklist of 36 companies published by the labor
department said Starbucks Coffee Chile was fined around $25,000
for what it calls "discrimination against unions" and "bad faith
in collective negotiations".
Supermarket chain Hipermercados Lider, which Wal-Mart
controls, was fined around $4,167 for "not paying a replacement
worker bonus".
"Four companies have repeated their conduct within the last
three years ... (including) Hipermercados Lider and Starbucks
Coffee Chile SA," the department said in a statement posted on
its Web site.
It said Starbucks had been levied the highest fine by the
courts for a second time.
Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson said the company has not had
Chilean government contracts in the past and does not plan to
have them in the future, so the report does not have an impact
on its business in Chile.
When asked if it will hurt the company's reputation, he
said: "We're proud of the work environment we've created. He
added the company "recognizes and respects" its employees rights
to belong to unions.
Last year, Starbucks was hit by its first strike at a
company-owned store, with workers in Chile seeking pay that
keeps up with inflation, a $100 monthly lunch stipend, as well
as other benefits. Workers said they abandoned
the strike without reaching an agreement with the company.
Wal-Mart said it was committed to "strict compliance with
labor law". "The cited cases correspond to specific situations
that occurred before 2008 and whose court judgments have become
known recently," Wal-Mart said in a statement.