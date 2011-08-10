SANTIAGO Aug 10 A Chilean court on Wednesday said it would study a complaint by local airline PAL against Chilean airline LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA, but said it would not suspend an antitrust investigation in the meantime.

Chile's Constitutional Tribunal posted its finding on its website. Chilean anti-monopoly regulators are probing the deal after a consumer group in Chile questioned it. The deal, which would create one of the world's biggest airlines, is widely expected to go through. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Editing by Robert MacMillan)