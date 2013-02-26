* Dreamliners grounded while battery issues investigated
* LAN source says awaiting US regulator decision
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Feb 26 LAN has not set a date
to start flying its Boeing 787 Dreamliners again, a company
source told Reuters on Tuesday, after a local newspaper reported
the Chilean airline would keep its three Dreamliners grounded
until June 29.
Regulators around the world last month joined the United
States in grounding Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger
jets after a series of battery-related problems.
"We're awaiting the FAA's (U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration) approval and that Boeing confirms that approval,
so there's no date for operations to resume," the source said.
Chile's Diario Financiero reported on Tuesday that LAN's
Dreamliners would fly the Santiago-Lima-Los Angeles route again
as of June 30.
LAN, which last year took over Brazilian rival TAM
to form the regional LATAM Airlines Group, has not
commented about the Dreamliner's battery problems.
Shares in LAN were down 0.14 percent on Tuesday morning.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index dipped 0.4
percent.