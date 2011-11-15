SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN said on Tuesday it registered a preliminary share swap prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission to be used in the U.S. in the planned takeover of Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA.

LAN said in a statement it had filed the registration statement in tandem with Holdco II SA, a company created to oversee the merger, which will create one of the world's biggest airlines.

Under the share swap, TAM shareholders will receive LAN shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per share of TAM.

For a factbox on the tie-up, see [ID:nN1E7930UY]

Chile's antitrust tribunal TDLC in September approved the deal, clearing a major hurdle, but imposed 11 conditions, three of which LAN has appealed to the Supreme Court.

In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and remains subject to approval from antitrust council Cade.

LAN and TAM have said they expect the operation to go through by the end of the first quarter of next year. (Editing by Derek Caney)