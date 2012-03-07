CONCEPCION, Chile, March 7 Chilean airline LAN expects a share swap that wraps up a takeover of Brazil's TAM to be completed by the end of April or beginning of May, LAN's President and Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said on Wednesday.

The takeover will create one of the world's biggest airlines and the largest in Latin America. Regulators in Chile and Brazil have approved the deal. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)