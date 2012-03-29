* Airline sees 2012 passenger traffic growth of 12-14 pct

* Fuel costs continue to weigh, says CEO Cueto

By Antonio De la Jara

SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's flagship carrier LAN Airlines expects solid growth in its passenger traffic in 2012, but the high price of fuel will pressure costs, Chief Executive Enrique Cueto told Reuters on Thursday.

"Passenger traffic is solid, but cargo is weaker," Cueto told Reuters on the sidelines of Chile's FIDAE regional air and defense show.

LAN has said that passenger traffic could grow between 12 percent and 14 percent this year.

Last year, LAN's passenger traffic grew 15.9 percent, while revenue jumped 26.4 percent to $5.72 billion. Net profit, however, fell 23.7 percent on the year to $320.3 million, in part due to higher costs associated with rising fuel prices.

"Fuel prices are a complex issue this year," said Cueto.

Fuel represents about a third of LAN's operational costs. (Writing by Anthony Esposito, editing by Dave Zimmerman)