SANTIAGO, Oct 25 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $94.5 million, as high fuel prices and costs from its launch in Colombia countered strong cargo and passenger traffic growth.

However, the result was above market expectations of $86.2 million forecast in a recent Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E79J13V]

The carrier reported its 9-month profit at $207.7 million.

LAN, which is set to take over Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA to form the region's top carrier, posted an $106.2 million net profit in the third quarter of last year.

The carrier reiterated it expected to conclude its tie-up with TAM towards the end of the first quarter of 2012.

The airline said revenue rose to $1.487 billion in the third quarter, compared to $1.152 billion during the same period last year, as passenger revenue rose 32.6 percent and cargo revenue rose 22.5 percent.

Earnings per share for the third quarter were $0.28 compared to $0.31 per share in the same period last year.

Shares in LAN closed down 1.9 percent on Tuesday, slightly outpacing a 1.4 percent fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA.