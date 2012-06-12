BRIEF-Pieris signs partnership for anemia drug PRS-080, granting exclusive option in Japan to Aska pharmaceutical
* Pieris signs partnership for anemia drug PRS-080, granting exclusive option in Japan to Aska Pharmaceutical
SANTIAGO, June 12 Shares of Chile's LAN Airlines opened 0.45 percent lower on Tuesday on the Santiago blue-chip IPSA Stock Exchange after the carrier said it would extend its share swap for Brazil's TAM.
LAN said earlier on Tuesday that a share swap to take over TAM had been extended until June 22. (Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; editing by John Wallace)
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - is in process of initiating a search for Thibeault's successor
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 An executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine two data transfer agreements between the United States and the EU, Washington wrote in a letter to allay European concerns.