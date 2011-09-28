* Merger would create one of world's biggest airlines
* LAN sees deal complete by end of first quarter of 2012
By Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Shares in Chile's LAN
Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) fell sharply in Wednesday trading, a
day after the airline said a ruling by antitrust regulator TDLC
was flawed and requested that the tribunal rectify
calculations.
Chile's antitrust tribunal last week gave conditional
approval to the takeover, paving the way for the creation of
one of the world's biggest airlines, but asking the merged
entity to comply with a host of conditions. [ID:nS1E78K14R]
Shares fell as much as 3 percent before paring losses to
trade down 1.69 percent, while Chile's IPSA index .IPSA was
broadly flat, as some in the market deemed LAN's move could
delay its multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM TAMM4.SA.
The TDLC said on Wednesday it would go over its ruling in
light of LAN's request, newspaper La Tercera's online edition
reported.
"The fact (LAN) made a request at the tribunal means the
merger could be delayed," said Mabel Weber, a senior analyst at
BICE Inversiones brokerage in Santiago.
LAN said on Tuesday it was still studying conditions
imposed by Chile's antitrust tribunal and was confident the
deal would be complete by the first quarter. [ID:nS1E78Q212]
The airline said it had asked the regulator to rectify some
"numerical errors" about its national and international tariffs
included in the ruling.
Shares in TAM were off 3.45 percent, also underperforming
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was 0.34
percent firmer.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by
Simon Gardner and Gerald E. McCormick)