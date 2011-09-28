* Merger would create one of world's biggest airlines

* LAN sees deal complete by end of first quarter of 2012

By Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer

SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Shares in Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) fell sharply in Wednesday trading, a day after the airline said a ruling by antitrust regulator TDLC was flawed and requested that the tribunal rectify calculations.

Chile's antitrust tribunal last week gave conditional approval to the takeover, paving the way for the creation of one of the world's biggest airlines, but asking the merged entity to comply with a host of conditions. [ID:nS1E78K14R]

Shares fell as much as 3 percent before paring losses to trade down 1.69 percent, while Chile's IPSA index .IPSA was broadly flat, as some in the market deemed LAN's move could delay its multibillion-dollar takeover of TAM TAMM4.SA.

The TDLC said on Wednesday it would go over its ruling in light of LAN's request, newspaper La Tercera's online edition reported.

"The fact (LAN) made a request at the tribunal means the merger could be delayed," said Mabel Weber, a senior analyst at BICE Inversiones brokerage in Santiago.

LAN said on Tuesday it was still studying conditions imposed by Chile's antitrust tribunal and was confident the deal would be complete by the first quarter. [ID:nS1E78Q212]

The airline said it had asked the regulator to rectify some "numerical errors" about its national and international tariffs included in the ruling.

Shares in TAM were off 3.45 percent, also underperforming Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was 0.34 percent firmer. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Gerald E. McCormick)