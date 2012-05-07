SANTIAGO May 7 Chilean airline LAN said on Monday Brazil's regulator had approved a share swap to take over Brazil's TAM, adding it should be launched within the next 10 days to create one of the world's largest airlines.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must also approve the swap.

LAN added the takeover should be wrapped up by the end of the first half of the year.

 (Reporting By Santiago newsroom.)