* LAN to pay PAL $5 mln to help cover cost of appeals
* PAL had lodged takeover complaint of LAN-TAM tie-up
* Takeover to create one the world's top carriers
By Antonio de la Jara
SANTIAGO, Oct 25 A small Chilean airline said
on Tuesday it dropped its appeal against larger rival LAN's
planned takeover of Brazil's TAM, removing a major hurdle to
the creation of one of the world's top airlines.
LAN LAN.SN(LFL.N) said it reached a deal to pay smaller
rival PAL $5 million to help cover legal costs from appeals it
made to Chile's anti-monopoly regulator and the Supreme Court
relating to the takeover of TAM SA TAMM4.SA.
The multibillion-dollar deal now needs approval from
Brazilian antitrust council Cade and LAN expects the tie-up to
be concluded towards the end of the first quarter of 2012.
"PAL's board adopted (the decision) to ... desist in legal
actions lodged with the anti-monopoly regulator TDLC and the
Supreme Court," the carrier said in a statement.
LAN said PAL had asked it to cover its legal costs.
PAL appealed regulator TDLC's ruling to approve the
takeover with conditions earlier this month. LAN and TAM have
also appealed to Chile's top court over some of the conditions
imposed on their planned merger, but legal experts say the
appeals do not block the tie-up process.
The measures LAN and TAM appealed relate to code-share
agreements, obligations to give up some flights via Lima to
other cities and surveillance requirements.
"The companies (LAN and TAM) believe the appeal process
will not delay LAN and TAM's plans to conclude the (merger)
transaction, which they expect to take place towards the end of
the first quarter of 2012," LAN said in a statement on Tuesday,
reporting its third quarter earnings.
LAN said its third-quarter profit fell 11.1 percent from a
year earlier to $94.5 million, as high fuel prices and costs
from its launch in Colombia countered strong cargo and
passenger traffic growth. [ID:nN1E79O28R]
LAN shares closed down 1.87 percent on Tuesday, slightly
outpacing a 1.39 percent fall in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA
stock index .IPSA. LAN's earnings and PAL's statement were
both published after the market close.
TAM shares ended 1.05 percent stronger on Tuesday,
outperforming Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP,
which shed 1.07 percent.
(With reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Felipe Iturrieta and
Moises Avila; editing by Simon Gardner and Andre Grenon)