* LAN board to recommend vote in favor

* Deal will create one of the world's biggest airlines

* Tie-up expected by the end of first quarter 2012 (Adds details, background)

SANTIAGO, Nov 11 Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN will put its planned takeover of Brazil's TAM TAMM4.SA to a vote by shareholders on Dec. 21, it said in a statement to Chile's stock market regulator on Friday.

LAN said its board will recommend shareholders approve the takeover, which would create one of the world's largest airlines.

The Chilean carrier said it expected the country's supreme court would issue a decision on a complaint LAN and TAM have lodged over some of the conditions imposed on the merger by April 30. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC on LAN and TAM: link.reuters.com/jup83s FACTBOX-Chile OKs LAN takeover of TAM [ID:nS1E78J0E1] FACTBOX-Conditions imposed on LAN-TAM deal [ID:nS1E78K1CR] FACTBOX-Biggest airlines by market cap [ID:nS1E78K20B] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The measures LAN and TAM appealed relate to code-share agreements, obligations to give up some flights via Lima to other cities and surveillance requirements.

The airlines said in a joint statement last month that the two companies would keep their current corporate structures after the merger to create the LATAM Group, a deal they expect to be complete by the end of the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Richard Chang)