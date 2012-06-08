METALS-London copper holds steady, supply threats underpin
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
SANTIAGO, June 8 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Friday its May passenger traffic rose 14.9 percent from the same month a year ago while its cargo traffic fell 2.8 percent.
The Chilean carrier is poised to complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM by the end of the first half of 2012, creating one of the world's biggest airlines.
(Reporting By Santiago newsroom)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: N. Chandrasekaran to take over as new chairman of Tata Sons in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela to meet Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh two-month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.