SANTIAGO Aug 9 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 16.0 percent in July from a year earlier, after growing 12.1 percent in June.

The Chilean carrier last month announced its second-quarter profit fell 74 percent to $15.9 million, well below forecast, hammered by flight disruptions caused by ash from an erupting volcano. [ID:nN1E76P2D6] (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)