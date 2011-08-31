* Constitutional Tribunal says to decide in coming days
* Chile's antitrust regulator seen approving takeover
* LAN-TAM deal to create major world airline
SANTIAGO, Aug 31 Chile's Constitutional
Tribunal again delayed a decision on a challenge to Chilean
airline LAN's planned takeover of Brazil's TAM, a deal awaiting
approval from the country's antitrust regulator.
After holding a hearing on Wednesday, tribunal officials
said a decision on whether to formally take up a complaint by
local airline PAL against LAN's LAN.SN (LFL.N) planned
takeover of TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA should be announced in
the coming days.
"The decision on whether the complaint is taken up is
pending and will be issued in the coming days," a tribunal
official told Reuters. "There's no date yet."
The tribunal had already delayed making a decision last
week. [ID:nN1E77N11R]
Chile's antimonopoly regulator, TDLC, is probing the
multibillion-dollar deal, which would create one of the world's
biggest airlines, after a consumer group in Chile questioned
it. It is widely expected to approve the takeover.
Shares of LAN were trading down 0.56 percent following the
announcement, underperforming Chile's IPSA blue chip index
.IPSA, which was up 0.6 percent in late Wednesday trade.
Shares of TAM were also trading down 0.42 percent,
underperforming Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP, which
was up 1.33 percent.
In Brazil, the deal has cleared two of three antitrust
hurdles and is awaiting action by the country's antitrust
council, Cade.
LAN Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said this month
he believed the takeover could be complete by the end of the
year. [ID:nN1E77F1IK]
