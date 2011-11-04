* La Polar embroiled in one of Chile's worst scandals

* Company says it has lost $1.25 billion

* La Polar hopeful creditors will prevent bankruptcy

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Nov 4 Chilean retailer La Polar said on Friday it was confident it would avoid bankruptcy, after the majority of its creditors supported a capital increase.

La Polar is embroiled in one of Chile's biggest financial scandals in years.

Holders of around 60 percent of La Polar's debt said they favored a capital increase worth around $220 million. The company said it would put the proposal to the remaining creditors on Monday. Two thirds of its creditors must support the increase.

"We're confident that (the capital increase) will be approved on Monday," said Cesar Barros, who was appointed La Polar's president after the scandal broke.

La Polar said earlier on Friday that it had lost $1.25 billion in the first seven months of the year. Analysts said that effectively restated results from past years and included debt provisions. La Polar officials were not immediately available for comment on what analysts said.

La Polar LAP.SN previously announced that it had uncovered losses in recent years running into hundreds of millions of dollars.

La Polar has admitted that it unilaterally refinanced loans to hundreds of thousands of clients with overdue bills, which exponentially increased its debt liabilities.

The crisis has wiped out as much as $1 billion of the retailer's market valuation, triggered a criminal investigation and prompted the firing of several senior managers.

Shares in La Polar closed 10.99 percent firmer on Friday at 460.20 pesos. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Simon Gardner)