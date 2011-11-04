* La Polar embroiled in one of Chile's worst scandals
* Company says it has lost $1.25 billion
* La Polar hopeful creditors will prevent bankruptcy
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, Nov 4 Chilean retailer La Polar said
on Friday it was confident it would avoid bankruptcy, after the
majority of its creditors supported a capital increase.
La Polar is embroiled in one of Chile's biggest financial
scandals in years.
Holders of around 60 percent of La Polar's debt said they
favored a capital increase worth around $220 million. The
company said it would put the proposal to the remaining
creditors on Monday. Two thirds of its creditors must support
the increase.
"We're confident that (the capital increase) will be
approved on Monday," said Cesar Barros, who was appointed La
Polar's president after the scandal broke.
La Polar said earlier on Friday that it had lost $1.25
billion in the first seven months of the year. Analysts said
that effectively restated results from past years and included
debt provisions. La Polar officials were not immediately
available for comment on what analysts said.
La Polar LAP.SN previously announced that it had
uncovered losses in recent years running into hundreds of
millions of dollars.
La Polar has admitted that it unilaterally refinanced loans
to hundreds of thousands of clients with overdue bills, which
exponentially increased its debt liabilities.
The crisis has wiped out as much as $1 billion of the
retailer's market valuation, triggered a criminal investigation
and prompted the firing of several senior managers.
Shares in La Polar closed 10.99 percent firmer on Friday at
460.20 pesos.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Simon Gardner)