* Creditors OK debt restructuring, averting bankruptcy

* About $900 mln in debt will be repackaged

* Company says has lost $1.25 bln in 1st 7 mths of yr

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 Creditors of Chilean retailer La Polar agreed to a debt restructuring on Monday, the company said, averting a bankruptcy for the firm, engulfed in one of the nation's biggest financial scandals in years.

Holders of nearly all of La Polar's debt have given the green light to a repackaging of about $900 million in debt, which will then permit the retailer to go ahead with a capital increase worth about $220 million.

"The (legal pact) that the firm put forward was accepted, which significantly modifies the form and fundamentals of how debt will be paid," Cesar Barros, La Polar's president, said on Monday. "This means the company has a good outlook."

La Polar LAP.SN has said it had uncovered losses in recent years running into hundreds of millions of dollars. The retailer has admitted unilaterally refinancing loans to hundreds of thousands of clients with overdue bills, which exponentially increased its debt liabilities.

Under Monday's agreement, between 30 percent and 40 percent of its debt has been restructured. The first tranche will be paid in 10 years and the second in 2032.

About 60 percent of the company's creditors had said Friday they favored the company's proposal, just shy of the two-thirds required for it to be approved. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A31YB]

The retailer said Friday it lost $1.25 billion in the first seven months of the year. Analysts said that effectively restated results from past years and included debt provisions.

The financial crisis wiped out as much as $1 billion of its market valuation and triggered a criminal investigation, prompting the firing of several senior managers.

Shares in La Polar traded more than 4 percent higher early Monday, before turning negative at midday, shedding 3.6 percent at 445.00 pesos. Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA, was up 0.6 percent. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)