SANTIAGO, Sept 9 Latin America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines , said total passenger traffic increased 1.6 percent in August from the previous year.

The company was formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile's flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM. In its first year, it has struggled with rising costs in Brazil, where it is cutting capacity. A disagreement with Argentina over the use of its hangar in a Buenos Aires airport added to its woes.

On Monday the airline said capacity in Brazil in August had been reduced 7.1 percent versus a year ago, with passenger traffic falling 1.7 percent and load factor, a measure of how full planes are, rising 4.3 percentage points.