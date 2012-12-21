SANTIAGO Dec 21 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines
Group on Friday revised the number
of passengers for November to an increase of 12.0% compared with
the same period last year, and not 10.1 percent as previously
reported.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the
product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's takeover in June of
Brazil's TAM.
Estimates for Brazilian domestic passengers in November
remained unchanged at a 14.7 percent increase. LATAM Airlines
revised non-Brazil passenger traffic to a 13.8 percent increase,
versus a prior estimate of 10.7 percent.
LATAM's passenger traffic grew 7.7 percent in the January to
November period, up from the previously reported 7.5 percent,
the group added.