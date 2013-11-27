BRIEF-Sonic automotive announces offering of senior subordinated notes
* Sonic Automotive announces offering of senior subordinated notes
SANTIAGO Nov 27 LATAM Airlines Group said it expected operating margins and profitability to improve in 2014.
In a short statement on Wednesday, the region's biggest airline said it estimated its operating margin at between 6 percent and 8 percent next year.
LATAM is expecting an operating margin of about 5 percent in 2013, the company said in releasing its third-quarter results earlier this month.
The company was created when Chile's LAN bought Brazil's TAM in 2012. It has been cutting costs and capacity as it seeks long-term to return to the double-digit margins LAN enjoyed before the merger.
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank
* Will launch defense against a proposed class-action suit related to recent voluntary product recalls