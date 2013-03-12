PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON, March 1 Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
SANTIAGO, March 12 Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 4.2 percent in February versus a year ago.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of the recent takeover by Chilean flagship airline LAN of Brazil's TAM.
In February, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic increased 2.4 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic jumped 9.3 percent.
LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
International passenger traffic, which accounted for about half of the airline's passenger traffic, rose 3.8 percent in February.
Cargo traffic inched up 0.6 percent in February.
* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for the generic version of Axiron topical solution, 30 mg/1.5 ml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Easyvista posts strong FY 2016 earnings growth with robust saas sales; investor confidence propels aggressive innovation and market expansion