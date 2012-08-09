(Corrects stock ticker symbol to LATM11.SA)

SANTIAGO Aug 9 Newly created LATAM Airlines Group LAN.SN (LFL.N) LATM11.SA said on Thursday its July passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's recent takeover of Brazil's TAM. [ID:nL2E8HM1MK]