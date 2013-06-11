SANTIAGO, June 11 LATAM Airlines Group said on Tuesday its passenger traffic increased 4.4 percent in May from a year before.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's takeover of Brazil's TAM last year.

In May, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic rose 7.5 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic jumped 11.7 percent, the carrier said in a statement.

LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.

International passenger traffic inched up 0.8 percent in May, while cargo traffic increased 1.5 percent.