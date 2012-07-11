(Updates with details, company comments, share price)

SANTIAGO, July 11 The newly formed LATAM Airlines Group said on Wednesday its June passenger traffic rose 11.5 percent compared with the same period last year.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of the recent takeover of Brazil's TAM by Chile's LAN.

In June, LAN's domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru jumped 25.6 percent on the year. TAM's local passenger traffic in Brazil increased 10.9 percent and combined international traffic rose 9.0 percent.

For the first half of the year LAN's domestic passenger operations climbed 18.7 percent, TAM's inched 0.2 percent higher, and combined international traffic grew 8.0 percent.

International passenger traffic accounted for around 52.5 percent of LATAM Airlines' overall passenger traffic in June, the regional airline said.

LATAM Airlines said that LAN's cargo traffic grew 1.3 percent in June, but slipped 0.4 percent during the first six months of 2012.

"(Cargo) traffic was boosted by increased demand for raw goods from South America, partially offset by lower imports in Latin America," LATAM Airlines said.

Shares in LATAM closed up 0.48 percent on Wednesday, before passenger traffic was announced, outperforming a 0.29 percent increase on Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index.