BRIEF-Wells Fargo commits $60 bln to create at least 250,000 African American homeowners by 2027
* Announced $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 african american homeowners by 2027 Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO May 15 LATAM Airlines Group SA's capital increase is planned for the end of the third quarter, the company said during a conference call on Wednesday.
Latin America's largest carrier will ask shareholders on June 11 to approve a $1.0 billion capital hike aimed at helping to finance its spending plans over the coming years and regain its investment grade.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
AVALON, Feb 28 The overall reliability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets is being pulled down by initial versions of the aircraft which do not perform as well as more recently delivered jets, the Pentagon's head of the F-35 programme said on Tuesday.