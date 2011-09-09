* Bill would lower loan rates to below 40 pct from 50 pct

* Proposed cut seen hurting banking sector revenue

* Aims to protect low-income sector after credit scandal

SANTIAGO, Sept 9 Chile's government sent a bill to Congress on Friday that cuts maximum rates on bank loans in the wake of a retail credit scandal, a move bankers argue would hurt their business by deterring lending to riskier customers.

The bill proposes lowering the maximum loan rate from 50 percent to below 40 percent to prevent lower-income clients from ending up with interest rates they struggle to repay, according to the government.

"What we are doing with this is protect (consumers with less purchasing power), but we also can't push the rate so low that it leaves them out of the market," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said after signing the bill with President Sebastian Pinera.

A lower maximum rate could exclude between 100,000 and 200,000 customers but banks could also gain clients attracted by greater banking solvency, transparency and information, said Jorge Awad, president of Chile's banking association.

While the exact reduction to loan interest rates remains unclear, the bill's passage would undoubtedly hit banking revenue, said analyst Franco Contreras with the Tanner brokerage in Santiago.

"Everything indicates that they are going to lower the maximum rates on bank loans, the question is by how much," said Contreras. "No one is sure, but it'll definitely hit the banking sector."

Shares in Santander Chile STG.SN, Chile's largest bank, fell almost 5 percent on Friday morning, before paring losses to trade down 1.25 percent. Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA was trading down a sharp 1.48 percent in midday trade.

The bill aims to avoid a repeat of a scandal that rocked local retailer La Polar LAP.SN, which admitted it unilaterally refinanced loans to hundreds of thousands of clients with overdue bills, which critics have said sought to hide bad loans to keep loss provisions down. [ID:nN1E75L0NK]

The La Polar scandal caught Chile's regulators off guard, and contributed to knocking Pinera's approval rating down 5 points to 31 percent in June, the month the scandal broke, according to pollster Adimark GfK.

The conservative billionaire's popularity has since dipped further to just 27 percent approval, making him the least popular Chilean leader since General Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 dictatorship, said an Adimark GfK poll last month. [ID:nN1E7840FR]

Pinera's government has been battered in the past months by growing social demands for a bigger share in an economic boom driven by high prices for copper in the world's leading producer. [ID:nN1E77328Z] (Reporting by Moises Avila, Patricio Abusleme and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Simon Gardner and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)