SANTIAGO Oct 28 A series of stronger-than-expected economic reports for Chile on Friday added weight to some signs of an economic recovery in the top copper exporter.

Manufacturing production rose 1.4 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed, a far cry from the 1.5 percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

That gain was helped by output of food, wood products and refrigeration equipment, the INE statistics agency said.

Production in September - a month marked by a long national holiday - slipped 0.7 percent compared to August.

The jobless rate fell slightly to 6.8 percent from a previous 6.9 percent, the INE said, confounding expectations for a rise.

Retail sales, meanwhile, jumped 7.4 percent year-on-year.

The positive data will provide some relief to President Michelle Bachelet's center-left government, which suffered an electoral loss in local elections last week, hurt at least in part by a depressed economy.

Although Chile overall has not entered recession like neighboring Argentina or Brazil, its growth has slowed on the back of a sharp fall in the price of copper, which has sparked a decline in investment.

The central bank expects the economy to expand between 1.5 and 2.0 percent this year. On Thursday, the central bank head referred to improving business confidence indicators as a hopeful sign.

However, the economy is not out the woods yet. Although the fall in the copper price has stabilized, fresh investment remains weak. Copper output fell inter-annually in September on one-off factors and is expected to be down nearly 4 percent in 2016 compared to last year.

And despite the better-than-expected unemployment rate, job creation was still decelerating, said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.

"That is a source of concern, for it may remove an important lever of support to private consumption in the quarters ahead," he said.

