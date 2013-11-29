(Adds retail sales data, manufacturing growth details)

SANTIAGO Nov 29 Chilean manufacturing production for October substantially undershot forecasts on Friday, which the government statistics agency blamed on a high comparison base and lower production of certain metal and paper products.

The 3.2 percent decrease was substantially wider than a Reuters poll for a 0.8 percent fall, and below even the most hawkish of the forecasts from 10 economists and analysts. .

Unemployment, edged up slightly in October to 5.8 percent, still near multi-year lows, according to the statistics agency INE.

However, retail sales extended their vigorous growth, rising 13.4 percent versus a year ago, marking the highest rise in 2013. INE data showed sales growth spanned a wide range of products, including cars, clothing and food.

The mixed data provides a quandary for the central bank, which cut interest rates the last two months in a row in order to stimulate the economy.

In its reasoning, the bank has cited slower world growth, less favorable terms of trade and an expected cooling of domestic demand.

The market expects the bank to pause for breath in December but continue the easing cycle in 2014.

Year to date, manufacturing is down an accumulated 0.3 percent. The national statistics institute said that the unexpectedly low figure for October was largely due a strong performance for the same month a year ago, when extra working days and a surge in demand for fish and dairy products boosted output.

The figure was also hurt by a fall in the production of metal products, affected by declining demand for steel balls used in mining processing and for ferromolybdenum from China. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien, Editing by W Simon)