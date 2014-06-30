(Recasts with World Cup, adds comments, background)
SANTIAGO, June 30 Chilean manufacturing
production and retail sales continued their slowing trend in
May, though frenzied soccer fans splashing out on new
televisions and stocking up on beverages and food ahead of games
lent some support.
Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent in May
from a year earlier, due to an increase in the food and
beverages sector, according to the INE.
The increase was higher than a Reuters poll forecast for a
1.0 percent increase, and the biggest expansion in 10 months.
Retail sales rose 4.9 percent in May versus a year earlier,
the second slowest pace of growth since late 2009, the INE
national statistics agency said on Monday.
"Even though growth was greater than the 1.6 percent posted
the previous month, the (May) figure continues to show signs of
deceleration compared to those observed in the first quarter of
the year and all of 2013," said the INE.
Analysts suggest that fans gearing up for Chile's
participation in the World Cup lifted consumption in May.
The economy of the world's top copper producer has been
slowing on the back of cooling domestic demand, especially
investment, and in recent months weakening consumption as well.
But the World Cup in regional powerhouse Brazil appears to
have helped lure Chileans back to the shopping malls.
Retail sales "beat our expectations and market forecasts
too, boosted mainly by the television sales prior to the World
Cup," brokerage Banchile Inversiones said in a note to clients.
Meanwhile, factory data "continues to show weakness and
highlights a scenario of economic deceleration," said economist
Antonio Moncado with Bci Estudios.
The jump in manufacturing production is due in large part to
a favorable base of comparison, as it fell 4.8 percent in May
2013, Moncado added.
Chile's jobless rate for the March to May period
rose to 6.3 percent, from 6.1 percent in February to April, the
government also said on Monday.
That was slightly better than expectations for an increase
to 6.4 percent.
"The annual growth rates of employment and the labor force
moderated during the period, consistent with previous evidence
of an incipient slowdown in the labor market," said Tiago Severo
at Goldman Sachs.
"(But) the May jobs report, combined with
better-than-expected leading indicators of activity released
this morning, should mitigate concerns about a sharp loss of
momentum of the Chilean economy," said Severo.
