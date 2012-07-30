DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
SANTIAGO, July 30 Chilean manufacturing production fell 5.5 percent in June from May and rose a smaller-than-forecast 1.1 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Monday.
A Reuters poll of nine analysts and economists forecast manufacturing output, a newly created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, growing 3.4 percent in June from a year earlier. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Moises Avila; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained nearly 7 percent, driving gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.16 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest int