SANTIAGO Nov 29 Chilean manufacturing production surged a seasonally adjusted 19.7 percent in October from September and grew a stronger-than-forecast 9.1 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Thursday.

Extra working days and a pick-up in already buoyant domestic demand boosted the indicator, the INE statistics agency said.

A Reuters poll saw the index bouncing back in October by 2.7 percent from a year earlier after a sharp fall in September, partly because of a greater number of working days in the month and a low base of comparison.