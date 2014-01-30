* Chile manufacturing barely inches up in December

* Slowing economy triggers bets on further rate cuts

SANTIAGO Jan 30 An anemic rise in Chilean manufacturing output in December failed to bring the index out of negative territory for 2013, heightening bets on interest rate cuts to battle an economic slowdown in the world's top copper producer.

Manufacturing output rose 0.2 percent in December from the same month of 2012 helped by higher food and beverage production, official data showed on Thursday.

That slight increase broke a streak of four prior consecutive monthly falls in manufacturing output and beat a Reuters poll forecast for no growth.

Still, on a seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output fell 1.7 percent in December versus November. It accumulated a 0.4 percent fall for all of 2013.

"2013 was characterized by a slowdown process, which intensified at the end of the year," BICE Inversiones said in a note to clients.

RATE CUTS EYED

Copper powerhouse Chile's economy is slowing on the back of lower demand for commodities from top trade partner and metal consumer China. Red-hot domestic demand in the Andean country has also started to lose steam in recent months, influencing the central bank's rate cuts in October and November.

The bank then held the rate pat at 4.5 percent in December and January, but most traders expects a fresh reduction next month, according to a central bank poll.

"We think there is space, albeit marginal, for monetary stimulus from the central bank, which is why we're expecting a 25 basis cut to 4.25 percent in the next meeting," BICE Inversiones added.

The bank has suggested it could increase monetary stimulus in coming months in a bid to lift easing economic growth and channel inflation toward its target of 3 percent.