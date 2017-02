SANTIAGO Oct 27 Chile stocks surged at Thursday's open, to reach their highest intraday level in nearly two months as they tracked world bourses soaring after European leaders reached a deal to try and rein in the euro zone's debt crisis.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA opened 2.06 percent stronger, boosted further by shares in retailer Cencosud CEN.SN, up 3.29 percent and shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN, up 4.50 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)