SANTIAGO Nov 2 Chile stocks opened lower on Wednesday, catching up with global bourse losses posted earlier this week when Chilean markets were closed for religious holidays.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA fell 2.73 percent, dragged down by shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN, which were off 3.46 percent and shares in retailer Cencosud CEN.SN, which were 3.19 percent weaker. (Editing by James Dalgleish)