BRIEF-BONTERRA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY KINROSS GOLD
* ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, KINROSS WILL HOLD ABOUT 9.5% OF CO'S ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS
SANTIAGO Dec 18 The metro train system servicing Chile's capital has subscribed $800 million in loans with a syndicate of international banks to finance expansion work, the state-owned transport company said on Thursday.
A syndicate of banks headed by Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Corp will lend Metro $250 million, and a second syndicate led by BNP Paribas will loan another $550 million.
Metro will use the money for equipment and expenses for building new rail lines. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, KINROSS WILL HOLD ABOUT 9.5% OF CO'S ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.