SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Arizona-based mining company
Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Wednesday it was dismissing
some 650 workers at its El Abra copper mine in Chile and
partially suspending operations at the complex until
mid-September as it cuts mining rates in half.
Last week, Freeport, which owns a 51 percent stake in the
mine in northern Chile, became one of the first big global
miners to announce it was slashing production because of
slumping copper prices.
The company said it suspended mining, crushing and stacking
operations at El Abra on Tuesday and expects to resume them in
mid-September. Operations at the mine's solvent extraction and
electrowinning (SX-EW) plants will not be affected during the
transition period, the company said.
"Implementing this reduction in the operating rate at El
Abra reduces operating costs and near-term capital requirements,
and provides a longer mine life for its existing Sulfolix ore
reserves with a better opportunity to sell its copper production
into an anticipated improved copper market in the future,"
Freeport said in a statement.
Earlier this week, a Chilean union that represents copper
mine workers rejected the drastic job cuts and said it was
considering action.
