SANTIAGO, March 20 The Chilean government has
shut down the water system attached to the Maricunga mine
operated by Canadian company Kinross Gold, citing
environmental damages, the SMA regulator said in a statement.
Maricunga produces 230,000 ounces to 250,000 ounces (6,520
to 7,090 kg) of gold per year. The regulator said on Friday that
the company may no longer take water from wells in the
Pantanillo area, near the mine, due to environmental harm caused
by the operation.
The SMA said the mine cannot operate without access to the
wells.
Local newspaper El Mercurio on Sunday quoted the company as
saying that environmental damage in the area had been caused by
drought rather than extraction operations.
