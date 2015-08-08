SANTIAGO Aug 8 Codelco, the world's biggest
copper producer, complained on Saturday of damage to its
Salvador mine by striking workers, as talks to end a nearly
three-week protest in Chile sputtered to a halt.
Contract workers affiliated with the Confederation of Copper
Workers, or CTC, have been protesting across Codelco's
operations since July 21, leading to the shutdown of the
Salvador mine and partial suspension of operations elsewhere.
The contractors - cleaners, drivers, and other workers,
including some miners - have been demanding the right to
negotiate a benefits package similar to the one offered to
Codelco's direct employees.
Salvador in northern Chile has been in the hands of the
protesters for 18 days and its access road blocked. The mine is
Codelco's smallest operation, producing 54,000 tonnes of copper
in 2014.
Equipment had been destroyed at the Salvador control room,
Codelco said in a statement on Saturday, and workers who were
attempting to protect equipment before the arrival of forecasted
heavy rains were pelted with stones.
The news indicates that relations between the company and
the CTC have taken a step back since Friday, when the union said
it was hopeful of a quick resolution to the dispute as it held
talks with third-party companies, at which Codelco was a
mediator.
Those talks had ended without a result, Codelco said on
Saturday, adding that the seizure of mines would need to end
before it would consider further discussions.
The CTC said in a statement late Friday that to continue
dialogue it wanted minimum guarantees of an end to "all
repression, bullying and pressure against workers, which
includes retracting all the letters of reprimand, sanction or
firing that have been received."
State-run Codelco said last week that the
protests had cost it some $15 million in damaged equipment and
lost production. Sources told Reuters that Codelco is not at the
moment offering copper to China on the spot market.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Matthew Lewis)