June 30 Canadian miner Mandalay Resources Corp
said on Friday it has started issuing notices to
suspend its obligations to customers, suppliers and contractors
of Cerro Bayo Mine Complex in Chile after a section of the mine
was flooded on June 9.
The company said its unit Minera Cerro Bayo has invoked
force majeure and was reviewing alternatives for the future of
mining at Cerro Bayo.
Two workers went missing following the flooding of Delia NW
mine, part of Mandalay's Cerro Bayo complex.
Mandalay Resources had said on Tuesday that efforts to
locate the trapped miners in the flooded silver and gold mine
were unsuccessful.
The company said on Friday it will provide detailed update
on its plans for the mine along with its second-quarter results
on August 10 after market hours.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)