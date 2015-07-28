* Protesters block Codelco mine access roads across Chile
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, July 28 A week-long strike by Codelco
contract workers in Chile briefly stopped work at its
second-largest copper mine on Tuesday, as Codelco Chief
Executive Officer Nelson Pizarro negotiated with companies that
employ the striking workers.
State-run Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper
miner, said it had halted operations at Chuquicamata on Tuesday
morning, after protesters cut off mine access roads and threw
stones at vehicles as shifts changed.
By afternoon, operations had "normalized", the company said
in a statement.
Codelco is undertaking an ambitious investment plan to
revamp its aging mines at a time when the copper price is at
multi-year lows.
Century-old Chuquicamata's contribution has declined as its
ore grades have diminished, but it still had output of 340,000
tonnes of copper in 2014, or about 2 percent of global output.
Codelco said seven of its eight projects including El
Teniente, its largest mine, were operational on Tuesday.
Its small Salvador mine, which produced 54,000 tonnes of
copper, or just under 1 percent of Codelco's total output last
year, remained suspended and occupied by the protesters.
On Friday a worker was shot dead by police near Salvador,
and at the weekend strikers seized control of the project.
ACTIONS CONTINUE
Contract workers affiliated with the Confederation of Copper
Workers, or CTC, have been on strike since July 21. They are
demanding the right to negotiate a benefits package similar to
the one offered to direct employees.
The CTC, which represents contractors such as cleaners and
drivers, as well as some other workers, has said the strike will
continue until Codelco agrees to talk with them.
But Codelco has ruled out negotiations with the strikers,
which it says represent around 1 percent of its workforce.
Pizarro and the contractor companies met on Tuesday to
discuss the situation. Both said afterwards that the strikers'
demands were unrealistic under current market conditions.
"We don't have the capacity today to be able to finance such
a deal," said Cristian Viscaya, head of a mining suppliers'
industry group after the meeting.
Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange received
a small boost after news of Chuquicamata's halt.
"If it's two months, it becomes more serious," said Ed Meir,
a metals analyst at INTL FCStone. "Right now, it's more of a
wait-and-see game."
(Additional reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Writing by
Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)